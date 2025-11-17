High command will take call on cabinet reshuffle: Siddaramaiah

Contrary to the statement made earlier in the day by Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who categorically ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the high command would take a call on the matter.

“The high command had invited me and asked for a cabinet reshuffle in the state four to five months ago. I told them it was not appropriate to undertake the exercise then and that we had to wait for the completion of two and a half years of the Congress-led government,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that on November 20, the government will complete its two-and-a-half-year tenure.

He said that all 142 Congress MLAs deserve a cabinet seat.

When asked what criteria would be adopted if a cabinet reshuffle takes place, CM Siddaramaiah said that everything would be done as per the instructions of the high command.

Commenting on the cabinet reshuffle, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that there were no discussions in this regard.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa also said that the cabinet reshuffle is left to the discretion of the high command.

“The matter is left to the AICC President and the Chief Minister. We are meeting the AICC President in Delhi,” he said.

Senior Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar said, “I am a strong aspirant for a cabinet post and, in this backdrop, I have met Siddaramaiah and held discussions, and also requested him to consider the contributions of my father, mother and myself to the party. I am confident of getting a cabinet berth.”

Senior leader Prasad Abbaiah stated that he, too, is a strong contender for a ministerial post.

“The people of my constituency have elected me three times. All sections of society, including minorities, Dalits and backward communities, are urging me to demand the post,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Saleem Ahmad said he is confident that he will get an opportunity when the cabinet reshuffle takes place.

“We have already conveyed our demand to the party leaders,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ruled out the possibility of any such move.