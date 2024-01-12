HM Parameshwar talks tough, says communal hooliganism will not be tolerated

Bengaluru: Authorities have been directed to take legal action against communal hooliganism, as emphasised by Home Minister G Parameshwar . He stated that the government will not tolerate such incidents, emphasising a strong stance against hooliganism during a press interaction near his Sadashivnagar residence on Thursday. He declared, “Incidents of hooliganism will be swiftly suppressed, and the guilty will not escape consequences.”

Addressing an upcoming meeting in Delhi, he mentioned the need for responsible actions, especially in light of the upcoming elections. He noted that the party’s high command has already stressed the importance of winning more seats.

Regarding the party’s decision not to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, he explained, “The construction of the Ram Mandir is yet to be completed, and the hurried inauguration ahead of elections has influenced our decision. We respect the party’s stance and guidance on this matter.”

In response to KN Rajanna’s persistent statements about the appointment of an Additional Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Parameshwar referred to the AICC President’s previous clarification on the matter. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the party’s directives and stated that he would not propose the appointment of an additional deputy chief minister during the upcoming discussion meeting.