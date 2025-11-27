Home Minister announces recruitment drive for police posts

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the state government will soon initiate the process to fill over 5,100 vacant positions within the Police Department, including 600 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) and 4,500 Constables.

Speaking to reporters in the city, Dr. Parameshwara affirmed that the current administration is committed to implementing the guaranteed schemes promised during the election campaign alongside numerous other development programs. He emphasised that no developmental work has been halted and confirmed that the issue of internal reservations, which had previously caused some delays, has now been resolved, allowing the recruitment process to move forward. He reiterated the government’s goal to fill 2.5 lakh vacant government posts across all departments over the next five years.

Addressing past controversies and the police department’s need for manpower, the Minister detailed the government’s efforts to ensure fair promotions and recruitments. He recalled that the government had to nullify the recruitment of 545 PSIs due to alleged irregularities under the previous BJP administration. Since then, the current government successfully completed the recruitment for 402 PSI posts.

These newly recruited officers are currently undergoing training and are expected to join duty within two months. Following this immediate batch, the government intends to begin the recruitment process for an additional 600 PSI positions.

In addition to the sub-inspector posts, the Minister noted a significant vacancy of approximately 15,000 Constable positions. These will be filled in a phased manner.

He confirmed that the Finance Department has granted approval for the Constable recruitment. The first phase, involving the hiring of 4,500 Constables, will commence shortly after the conclusion of the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly. To benefit job aspirants, the government has also implemented a two-year age relaxation for candidates applying for these posts.

Furthermore, Dr. Parameshwara issued a stern warning regarding integrity within the force. He stated that any police personnel found to be involved in or cooperating with illegal activities would face immediate and thorough investigation. If departmental inquiries establish guilt, the concerned officers will be instantly dismissed from service.