Home Minister Remarked About The Gang Rape In Mysuru.

The gang rape of a college student near the Chamundi foothills stunned Mysuru, and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra sparked controversy with his words and 'joking' about the crime the next day.



The Minister stated in Bengaluru the rape has occurred in Mysuru on August 26, accusing Congress of 'politicising' the matter, while the Congress, on the other hand, is attempting to rape the Home Minister here by accusations.

When asked to explain his statement, he said it was meant as a "joke" and that he didn't mean to upset anyone.

Mr. Jnanendra had questioned the timing of the victim's visit to the purported crime scene earlier in the day. In response to a reporter's question, he remarked and explained that the victims went to a lonesome spot at 7.30 p.m. They shouldn't have gone at that particular hour. However, they can't, stop someone from going somewhere.

Mr. Jnanendra's views have been criticised by the Congress. According to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, not only he but his entire party should answer for such irresponsible statements. He stated that authorities should open proceedings against Congressmen who attempted to rape the Home Minister' right away.

Meanwhile, the incidents that sparked and grabbed the attention towards the matter took place on the night of August 24, a group of guys allegedly raped a student after assaulting her male friend near the Chamundi foothills. The group was made up of four or five males. Around 7.30 p.m., the alleged event occurred in the wooded area near the helipad, within the Alanahalli police station limits.