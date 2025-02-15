Honesty Determines Success in Life: Pramod Madhwaraj

Moodbidri: Honesty is a fundamental aspect of our moral and social lives. Despite challenges, failures, and unforeseen difficulties, success is assured when one stays committed to honesty, said former minister and industrialist Pramod Madhwaraj.

Speaking at the inauguration of Trailblaze, a student startup platform by the management department of Alva’s College, he delivered a talk on Strategies for Successful Leadership.

Madhwaraj stressed that the downfall of society begins when people forget their traditions, culture, and values imparted by elders. He lamented that India’s rich heritage, once deeply rooted in daily life, is gradually being neglected, while traditional Indian practices, such as greeting with folded hands, are gaining acceptance abroad.

Sharing his journey, Madhwaraj recounted how, despite being born into a prominent political family, he had to struggle to carve out his own identity. He detailed his experiences of starting a poultry business, incurring losses, and later venturing into the laundry business before ultimately finding success in the fish industry.

He recalled a time when banks hesitated to lend him ₹20 lakh, only to later offer loans worth ₹50 crore when he became a successful entrepreneur. He emphasised that challenges and setbacks are a part of every individual’s journey, but one’s response to them determines their growth.

Madhwaraj revealed that during his tenure as a state minister, he faced severe financial distress, which even pushed him to contemplate suicide. However, his resilience helped him navigate the crisis and emerge stronger, gaining recognition in various spheres of society.

Alva’s Education Foundation trustee, Vivek Alva, who presided over the event, praised Madhwaraj’s contributions as a minister, particularly in implementing a sports policy in Karnataka that provided government job opportunities under the sports quota. He encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship with determination, integrity, and a firm belief in their goals. He expressed hope that Trailblaze would foster new business ventures within the college, promising institutional support for such initiatives.

Alva’s Autonomous College Principal, Dr. Kurian, also spoke at the event. The new Trailblaze logo and bulletin were unveiled, and office bearers of the platform took their oaths.