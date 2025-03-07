HSBC India and Concern India Foundation join hands to provide EV Motor Skill Training and Sustainable Employment for Women

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards women’s empowerment and financial independence, HSBC India in partnership with Concern India Foundation has successfully completed a skilling program to train women in driving autorickshaws. As part of the initiative, HSBC India handed over 30 electric auto rickshaws to the women with the aim to provide them a sustainable livelihood. This program was facilitated by Shishu Mandir, Concern’s ground partner in Bengaluru.

Most of the women supported through this project have studied up to Class 8 or 10 but have struggled to enter the job market due to limited education and employability skills. By providing them with professional training in autorickshaw driving, this initiative not only empowers them with a sustainable livelihood, but also challenges gender stereotypes in the transport sector. The program enhances their self-esteem, confidence, and financial independence.With the increasing demand for last-mile connectivity, this initiative creates economic opportunities while contributing to environmental sustainability through the use of electric vehicles—an eco-friendly mode of transport with zero carbon emissions and minimal noise pollution.The newly trained women drivers will now be seen on Bengaluru’s roads, providing safe and reliable transportation services while serving as role models for others.

Addressing the gathering, Mamatha Madireddy, Head of HSBC Global Service Centres, said, “The programme caters to two important aspects. It is a diverse and inclusive programme generating employment opportunities for women and secondly the importance of sustainable travel by being environment friendly. The programme resonates well with the theme of International Women’s Day 2025 - to accelerate action for women’s equality! It is an inclusive programme that helps 30 women to be independent individuals and improve the economic living conditions of the women in their communities.

At Concern India Foundation, Kavita Shah, CEO, Concern India Foundation added….“HSBC India has been collaborating with Concern India Foundation for the past four years to support initiatives that have a lasting impact on the environment. By providing non-polluting electric vehicles, this project integrates skill development with sustainable livelihood opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on environmental responsibility. At Concern India Foundation, we believe that these women are not just acquiring a skill and a means to a dignified livelihood but are also becoming Climate Champions, promoting green mobility and a cleaner future.”



