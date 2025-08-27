I have done no wrong, if my words have hurt, I apologise: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified his remarks in the Legislative Assembly that had sparked political controversy. Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, he said that while he never intended to offend anyone, he was willing to apologize if Congress workers or leaders of the INDIA alliance had felt hurt.

“I have not committed any mistake, nor was it my intention to cause pain to anyone. If party workers or alliance leaders were offended, I tender my apology,” he stated, while insisting that his comments quoting lines from an RSS song were being misrepresented for political purposes.

He clarified that he had not praised the RSS but merely referred to a couple of lines to counter Opposition leader R. Ashoka during a debate related to the Chinnaswamy Stadium encroachment case. “It is my duty as a political leader to know about my opponents. Unfortunately, selective portions of my remarks were cut and pasted to create a national-level controversy,” he explained.

Reaffirming his deep loyalty to the Congress, Shivakumar drew parallels between his relationship with the Gandhi family and that of a devotee with God. “I entered politics in 1979 and have always stood by the Congress. My commitment to the Gandhi family is unshakable. When Indira Gandhi passed away, I named my touring talkies after her. I have fought elections even without tickets under the Congress symbol and won. My loyalty cannot be questioned. Those who question it are fools,” he said firmly. The Deputy CM recalled his long political journey, from being a student leader in NSUI to facing opposition from both communists and the ABVP. He highlighted how he and his supporters were trained in organizational discipline and political resilience, which shaped his career.

Shivakumar stressed that he is not afraid of threats or criticism. “No one should assume I was forced to apologize. I do not have the blood to be cowed down by intimidation. I apologized only to my party workers and alliance partners, not to political adversaries,” he clarified.

Defending himself against criticism within his own party, he urged colleagues to discuss differences within party forums rather than in the media. “The Congress office is the temple for all workers. If you have concerns, let’s talk there. Media debates bring no solutions. I will always remain a loyal Congress worker, regardless of what position I hold,” he stated. Recounting his bond with senior leaders, Shivakumar said he had worked with Mallikarjun Kharge for 35 years and remained committed to strengthening the party. “On the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress presidency, my dream is to build 100 Congress temples across Karnataka, so that our workers understand the party’s legacy,” he added.