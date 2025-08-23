I went to Chinnaswamy stadium event on request from Commissioner

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he attended the event at Chinnaswamy stadium on the request of the Police Commissioner. “The Police Commissioner appealed to me to direct RCB management to end the programme at the Chinnaswamy stadium in 10 minutes. Hence, I went to the stadium and directed the RCB management accordingly,” he said.

During a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly questioned why the DCM went to the stadium event even though the government had not given permission. Replying to the question, the DCM clarified, “The KSCA President and Secretary were feeling helpless as they could not go to the stadium after the event at Vidhana Soudha.

The Police Commissioner appealed to me to ensure that the stadium event ended in 10 minutes. It is true that I went to the stadium and congratulated the RCB players. But I also gave them instruction to close the programme in 10 minutes. I have told the same to Cunha committee. I went to the stadium due to appeal from the police to end the programme quickly.”