If there had been CCTV, we would have known who they were: Rajanna

Bengaluru: It is still a mystery who is behind the Karnataka’s honey trap case that has created a stir across the state. Now, Minister KN Rajanna himself has revealed a few details about the incident. Wearing blue jeans and a blue top, she had tried to honey trap him twice, saying ‘I want to talk to you personally’. He has demanded that action be taken against those behind this.

Minister Rajanna said that when the honey trap attempt came, there was no CCTV in his house in Bengaluru. He said that if there was CCTV, he would have known who it was by now. Rajanna’s failure to file a complaint even after so many days of the matter being raised in the House had created a lot of discussion. Now, the Minister himself has said that he will file a complaint. He has said that he will go and find Home Minister Parameshwar wherever he is and file a complaint. On the other hand, he clarified the allegation of attempted honeytrap of judges and said that he never said that.

The Congress high command has gathered information about the honeytrap. The high command leaders have also discussed it with the CM. Minister KN Rajanna said that he will meet the high command after March 30.

Home Minister Parameshwar said that if Rajanna files a complaint, he will get it investigated. Meanwhile, Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is on a 3-day tour of Delhi, is meeting high command leaders one after another. On Monday evening, he held talks with Venugopal at the Congress office regarding the honeytrap. Satish Jarkiholi, who had complained about the party leaders, said that a senior leader was targeted and honeytrapped. He said that this is damaging the party’s image in the state. Satish Jarkiholi has decided to meet Surjewala today as well.