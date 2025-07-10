IISc Quantum Research Park Poised to Lead India's Quantum Technology Drive: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, has projected the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Quantum Research Park as a potential cornerstone of India's emerging quantum technology sector, with the state government committing ₹48 crore towards its development.

During a visit to the IISc campus in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Minister Boseraju engaged in extensive discussions with scientists and experts to chart a roadmap for quantum ecosystem development in the state and beyond. He emphasised the state government’s resolve to position Karnataka as a frontrunner in quantum research and innovation.

“The Quantum Research Park at IISc has the potential to lead India’s quantum mission. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka is fully committed to fostering a robust quantum technology ecosystem,” the Minister said.

The ₹48 crore grant is being used to build state-of-the-art infrastructure, including cutting-edge laboratories, high-precision instrumentation, and incubation facilities for start-ups and innovators in the quantum domain. Boseraju assured that the state is ready to provide additional support as needed and would consult with the Chief Minister on further initiatives.

Professor Arindam Ghosh, head of the Quantum Research Park, noted that Bengaluru’s vibrant academic, industrial, and R&D ecosystem makes it an ideal hub for quantum advancement. He advocated the formation of an international advisory committee to guide long-term strategic planning, with the goal of enabling a “Quantum Advantage Driven Economy” by 2035.

As part of its broader vision, the Karnataka government will host the country’s first Quantum India Bengaluru Conference on July 31 and August 1, aiming to position the city as India’s ‘quantum capital.’

The visit was also attended by Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, KSTePS Director Sadashiva Prabhu, IISc Director Prof. G. Rangarajan, Prof. Akshaya Nayak, and senior officials from the Department of Science and Technology.