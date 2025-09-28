Illegal stone quarrying wreaks havoc in Kodagu villages, residents cry for relief

Madikeri: Rampant illegal stone quarrying in Yelakanur and Hosahalli villages under Nerugalale Panchayat limits has pushed locals to the edge, with villagers alleging that explosives are being used day and night in blatant violation of government norms.

Despite official permission to operate in select areas, villagers allege that quarry operators have expanded operations indiscriminately, using heavy machinery and powerful explosives. Close to 17 stone quarries are active in the area, many of which are reportedly functioning without adhering to safety and environmental regulations. The unchecked blasts have left cracks in houses, damaged roads, and created a cloud of dust that has severely impacted local health.

According to residents, nearly 90% of villagers are suffering from respiratory issues due to the polluted environment. “Our air is filled with dust and toxic fumes. We are struggling to breathe. If the government cannot stop this illegal mining, they should grant us mercy death,” villagers told officials during a recent visit.

The quarrying has also taken a toll on the region’s fragile ecology, with villagers claiming that reserved forest lands are being encroached upon. Heavy trucks transporting stones throughout the day and night have destroyed village roads, leaving them barely motorable. “Life has turned into hell here. Our houses have cracked, our children are constantly sick, and the explosions shake the ground every evening. Yet the authorities are silent,” lamented one resident.

Villagers further alleged collusion between quarry operators and officials, accusing authorities of turning a blind eye despite repeated complaints. Some even claimed that villagers were offered money to remain silent or declare that there was no problem in the area.

The ongoing crisis highlights not just the environmental damage but also the human cost of illegal mining in Kodagu. With the government’s inaction fueling public anger, villagers are demanding an immediate halt to quarrying activities before the situation worsens further.

Local activists have urged the district administration and the Department of Mines and Geology to conduct a thorough investigation and suspend licenses of those violating rules. “If urgent measures are not taken, the health of thousands and the ecological balance of Kodagu will be at irreversible risk,” warned activists.

The villagers have made it clear: stop the quarries or they will be forced to take extreme steps to draw the government’s attention.