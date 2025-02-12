India Paddle Festival Returns to Mangalore for Second Edition

Mangalore: Sasihithlu Beach in Mangalore is set to host the second edition of the India Paddle Festival from March 7 to 9, 2025. Organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and supported by Karnataka Tourism, the event will bring together top international Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) athletes, Indian competitors, and water sports enthusiasts.

Following its debut in 2024 as India’s first international SUP competition, the festival is expected to grow in scale this year. With India making strides in water sports—recently securing its first-ever quota in surfing for the 2026 Asian Games—the festival provides a significant platform for Indian paddlers to test their skills against global talent.

Tristan Boxford, CEO of the APP World Tour, emphasised India’s potential in paddle sports. “With its extensive coastline and a passionate community of athletes, India has great promise in Stand-Up Paddling. The return of this event highlights the country’s rising stature in global paddle sports,” he said.

Dhananjay Shetty, Director of the Surfing Swami Foundation, noted the festival’s role in boosting the region’s water sports culture. “Last year’s event was a milestone for Indian paddlers, exposing them to international competition. With Karnataka Tourism’s support, we aim to establish Karnataka as a premier water sports destination,” he said.

The festival will feature professional-level races, community events, and skill-building workshops, catering to both elite athletes and newcomers. International SUP champions from the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour are expected to participate, further elevating the festival’s profile on India’s sporting calendar.