India’s first quantum technology summit opens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to host India’s first-ever quantum technology summit, Quantum India Bengaluru – 2025, marking a significant step in the nation’s ambition to become a global hub for quantum innovation. The two-day event, organised by the Karnataka Department of Science and Technology, begins on Wednesday at a private venue in Bengaluru.

The summit is expected to draw over 1,000 delegates, including quantum experts from eight countries, alongside leading scientists, entrepreneurs, and researchers from across India. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will unveil the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap — a blueprint for the state’s long-term strategy in quantum research, infrastructure, and applications.

Described as a landmark initiative, the summit will position Karnataka at the forefront of this emerging technology frontier. Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju, who has been leading the preparatory efforts, said the event will not only showcase quantum advancements but also underline the government’s intent to build indigenous capability.

“We want to develop quantum technologies within India rather than rely on global private players,” Boseraju said. “This summit sets the tone for building self-reliant solutions in sectors like healthcare, education, governance, and critical infrastructure.”

The event will also be attended by IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and senior officials from KSTePS and other departments.

With Bengaluru already home to premier research institutions and a robust tech ecosystem, the summit is being seen as the first step towards establishing the city—and the state—as the Quantum Capital of India.