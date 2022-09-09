Infosys to support product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems

Bengaluru: Infosys announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Infosys will collaborate with Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship between the two organisations, during which Infosys has provided innovative design solutions for some of Spirit's aerostructure programs. As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.

Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys also aims to accelerate product development across the value stream.

In addition, Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a robust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative, lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.

The Aerospace Center of Excellence at Infosys has a track record of world-class execution of design and engineering solutions for over 22 years.

With deep capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release, mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognized as a leading player in aerospace and defense manufacturing.