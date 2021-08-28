Investigation Into The Mysuru Gang Rape Case Would Be Overseen By Karnataka DGP

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai announced that Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood will oversee the investigation into the gang rape of a college girl in Mysuru.



He informed the press about the further progress that include DGP's visit Mysuru. He has urged him to oversee the inquiry and solve the case as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Bommai announced that his government will organise a special team to examine the crime, and that the offenders would be apprehended and brought to justice as quickly as possible.

Bommai further criticized Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that the girl and her male friend should not have gone to the isolated location and that the opposition Congress was attempting to "rape" him by focusing on the event. He does not agree with his remark and has also asked for the clarification from the minister regarding the remark.

He has directed his staff and officials to investigate the case thoroughly and keep him informed of any progress.

He assured that his government has taken th matter seriously and the criminals will be apprehended and brought to justice as quickly as possible.

The incident took place on August 24, when the young girl and her friend went at Chamundi Hills on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., where the young girl was allegedly gang-raped and her friend was severely battered. At the end of the night, the two ended up in the hospital with serious injuries. While Chamundi Hills, on the outskirts of Mysore, is a major tourist attraction with a popular temple.