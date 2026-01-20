ISRO invites Indian industry to build space station

India has taken another step towards building its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inviting domestic industry participation for its first module. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has issued an expression of interest (EoI) seeking qualified Indian aerospace manufacturers to build two sets of the BAS-01 structure, the first module planned for India’s future space station in low Earth orbit.

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station represents the next phase of India’s human spaceflight ambitions, enabling long-duration presence in space, advanced microgravity research and technology development, and supporting future human exploration missions.

The tender is restricted to domestic entities. Foreign companies are not eligible to participate. Interested bidders must submit their EOIs by March 8, 2026. Firms from countries sharing a land border with India may bid only if they are registered with the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in accordance with government norms.