Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Acknowledges Receiving Threat Calls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed on Friday that he has received threatening phone calls and has instructed police to investigate the source and take appropriate action. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, he confirmed these threats when questioned about similar intimidating calls allegedly received by Speaker UT Khader.

Regarding the recent killing of Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah stated that law enforcement has been directed to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible. "He was reportedly a rowdy-sheeter, which needs verification. I've discussed the case with police and dispatched the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to Mangaluru," the Chief Minister explained.

When questioned about whether the murder was planned, Siddaramaiah indicated that full details would emerge only after investigations conclude. He accused the opposition BJP of consistently politicizing such incidents, stating, "BJP always seeks opportunities to exploit such situations for political advantage."

The Chief Minister also criticized central government security arrangements following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. He questioned the absence of security personnel at the location, saying, "I understand not a single police or security officer was present at the attack site. With hundreds of tourists visiting the area, shouldn't there be police presence?" Siddaramaiah characterized this as a security failure and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hadn't visited the site, while noting the BJP's silence on the matter.