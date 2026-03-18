Karnataka Congress MLAs Push For Cabinet Posts Amid Growing Power Struggle

The internal power struggle within the Indian National Congress in Karnataka appears to be intensifying, with several MLAs actively pushing for positions in the state cabinet.

Around 45 legislators gathered in Bengaluru to discuss their chances of securing ministerial roles under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. After the meeting, they decided to approach the party’s central leadership in New Delhi on March 26 to present their demands.

Many of these MLAs, mostly first- and second-time representatives, are seeking clarity on their political future and a resolution to the ongoing internal differences within the party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

In a separate development, senior leader N. A. Haris and other experienced MLAs met Siddaramaiah, demanding their inclusion in the cabinet.

These meetings come amid growing speculation about leadership tensions between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. Recent gatherings and statements by party leaders have further fueled discussions about the future leadership of the state unit.

Political observers believe that unresolved internal issues could impact the party’s prospects in upcoming elections if not addressed soon.