Karnataka Could Soon Witness Air Taxi Service Facilities

Hubballi may soon have an air taxi service, as an agency has been granted permission to use the Hubballi airport's night parking facilities. If everything goes according to plan, an air taxi will be stationed at the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Despite the fact that there is the possibility of landing at night and ample parking space, there was no option of parking at night at Hubballi airport. Some airlines had requested authorization for a night halt or airport parking and were waiting for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's approval (DGCI). A Gurugram-based air service provider dubbed 'Air Taxi' recently asked for night parking in Hubballi, and was granted permission.

According to an officer, the airport has a facility for seven craft parking at a time, but it hasn't been used because no air carrier has requested the facility. Charter flights were used to arrange flights from other cities and to transport air passengers to and from this location.According to Airport Director Pramod Thakre, the Air Taxi agency requested night parking permission for a four-seater aircraft, which the DGCI granted. The agency has not yet provided any clear information on their operation from the airport; once they do, we will be able to determine whether the trip will be scheduled or unscheduled.

The agency will use this airfield to park its aircraft and operate from. It would be a non-scheduled commercial flight service that also offered charter flights from the city. According to another official, people from the city or other cities with air connectivity can arrange charter flights from Hubballi.