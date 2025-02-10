Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the lone one among his counterparts from the South Indian states who has so far taken the holy dip at Triveni Sangam durign the ongoing Kumbha Mela.

After taking snan along with his family members at Sangam on Sunday, Shivakumar expressed happiness in being part of this Maha Kumbh celebrated after 144 years.

The Karnataka Dy CM arrived at Bamrauli Airport in the morning and went to the Triveni Sangam and took a holy dip, and after performing the rituals there, left for Varanasi in the afternoon. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and MP Digvijay Singh were the two of the top leaders from the Congress took holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Sunday.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister for Revenue, Maharashtra, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Minister, Public Health Engineering, Bihar, Krishna Gaur, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Speaker, Gujarat Legislative Assembly were some of the prominent people who took bath at Triveni Sangam.