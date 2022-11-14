Karnataka Foresters Undertake An Expedition To Locate Cubs

To find three tigress cubs who perished after being caught in a snare close to Kabini in the Antharasanthe forest range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, foresters have started a search operation. The tigress, known as "Nayanchi Katte Female," has been scavenging at the Kabini safari area with her three kids for the past two months.



It was discovered dead after becoming caught in a snare placed in a field of crops in Hunasekoppa village, close to the Taraka Dam Lift Irrigation Canal in the Antharasanthe range. The tigress, who had established a territory at Nananchi Katte in the Antharasanthe range, had relocated with her three eight-month-old kids close to Taraka dam.

The foresters who discovered the tigress's body thought she had passed away seven days prior. Foresters and workers saw the Tigress with her three babies, and they immediately began searching for the cubs to save them from Sunday. In order to find the cubs, the foresters have also set up 30 camera traps in the area.

Abhimanyu and Bhima, camp elephants, have been called by the foresters, and trap cages have also been set up for the combing operation. ACF Rangaswamy is keeping an eye on the situation.