Karnataka Free Bus Travel: Apply for 'Shakti Smart Card' - Dates and Application Details

The day after the Congress-led government, headed by Siddaramaiah, approved the 'Shakti' scheme, allowing women in Karnataka to travel for free across the state, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting with the Managing Directors of KSRTC and BMTC to discuss its implementation. Following the discussion, the minister announced that women would be able to apply for 'Shakti' smart cards online starting from June 11.

During a press conference after the meeting, Reddy stated that women must obtain the 'Shakti' smart cards within three months. He further explained that women could apply for the smart cards through the Seva Sindhu portal, and the government would cover the cost. After the three-month deadline, the smart cards would become mandatory for availing the free bus travel.

Starting from June 11, the smart cards will be available at Sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the scheme by symbolically distributing 10-15 smart cards to women in front of Vidhana Soudha. The government has also planned a grand launch of the scheme at the district and taluk levels.

The 'Shakti' scheme is the first of five guarantees promised by the Congress party in its manifesto and will be officially launched on June 11.

Guidelines for implementing the 'Shakti' scheme were released by the Karnataka government on Monday. According to the rules, the scheme is applicable only within the state and to women residing in Karnataka. Luxury, sleeper, and AC buses within and outside the state are exempted from the scheme. To avail the benefits, women must present a photo identity proof with their address.