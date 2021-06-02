Karnataka: Government cremates bodies of victims abandoned by kin, immerses ashes in river

Mandya: Government officials took upon themselves on Wednesday the responsibility of immersing in the Cauvery river in Belakavadi taluk the ashes of Covid victims who were abandoned by their families. The State government cremated the bodies of orphans as well as those whose relatives refused to perform final rites in Bengaluru recently.



The family members did not even receive the ashes. Following this, the government decided to scatter ashes in the Cauvery river by itself. Revenue Minister R Ashok flagged off the program.

Puja rituals were performed under leadership of priest Dr Bhanu Prakash Sharma at Kashi Vishwanatha Swamy temple. Ashok told reporters that humanity ebbed in the Covid wave.

Even family members refused to do the last rites. In North India people were throwing dead bodies into rivers. To avoid such situation in Karnataka, the government started to perform final rites and immerse ashes in the river in accordance with Hindu customs. He said bodies of Christians and Muslims were buried as per their religious practice. He said ashes of more than 500 victims were immersed in the river on Wednesday.