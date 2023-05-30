Karnataka government hikes DA for employees

Bengaluru: As Karnataka awaits implementation of five guarantee schemes and opposition expresses doubts, the new Congress government has given good news for the government employees by increasing their Dearness Allowances.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Tuesday that the Dearness Allowance of employees of the state government has been increased from 31 per cent to 35 per cent. The state government has released an order in this regard and it will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

"Government is pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the state government employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent of Basic Pay with effect from Jan 1, 2023," the order stated.

The government also enhanced the rates of Dearness Allowance from the existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent of the Basic Pension/Family Pension with effect from January 1, 2023 to the state government pensioners of aided educational Institutions, the order stated.

According to the order, the payment of arrears of DA shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of May 2023.