Karnataka government permits 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with restrictions

Bengaluru: The State government on Sunday issued guidelines for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, according to which public celebration is permitted for a maximum of five days, starting from September 10.

Under pressure to permit the celebrations in public, the State government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, convened a meeting on Sunday where the opinion of experts was taken.

In normal times, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with fervour at homes and in public places, with festivities stretching up to 21 days. However, the Covid pandemic has put a break on public festivities since last year.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said the State government granted permission to allow celebrations for five days only in the districts where Covid-19 positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

All celebrations can only be conducted with the prior permission of the police. Only one Ganesha pandal will be allowed in each ward. Each pandal has to be limited to 50X50 feet. It is also mandatory for pandal organizers to get vaccinated. Processions, cultural programmes and other forms of celebrations have been prohibited.

Public celebrations will only be allowed with a limited number of people. People in apartments are urged to limit to 20 members and the rest are requested to join the celebration online.

All celebrations including submersion of the idol should be completed within 5 days. Specific details regarding the immersion of the idols will be discussed on Monday.

Night curfew will continue to be in force and celebration cannot exceed the curfew time.

"Compared to other States, Karnataka has been able to contain the number of cases. I request you all to conduct celebrations while following all the restrictions," said Ashok.