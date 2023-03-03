Karnataka Government Took Initiative To Run Camps For Hearing Impaired

According to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the state government intends to run screening camps for the hearing impaired in all districts on "World Hearing Day." The world hearing day falls on March 3 each year. He claimed that measures are being done to teach medical staff in first aid, ear care, and patient screening.



If necessary, procedures like cochlear implants will be carried out on children under the age of six who have severe hearing abnormalities. The minister indicated that the Department of Empowerment of the Differently Abled and other organisations will be used to give hearing aids.

As per Sudhakar, 577 identified recipients are in various stages of preparing for cochlear surgery, and as many as 115 children had operations in 2022 as part of the Cochlear Implant Scheme (CIM). The National Hearing Loss Control and Prevention Plan has identified 2,00,305 hearing impaired people over the course of five years, including 35,418 who are seriously impaired.

Meanwhile, there are a number of factors that might lead to hearing loss, including exposure to loud noise, infections in pregnant women, preterm birth, consanguineous marriages, and insertion of sharp objects over time.