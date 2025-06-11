Karnataka Govt Holds RCB and BCCI Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede; Court Hearing Continues

The Karnataka government has held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responsible for the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.

The state told the High Court that RCB did not seek official permission for the event and instead invited fans through social media, causing a massive crowd far beyond the stadium’s capacity. The government also cited an agreement placing crowd management duties on RCB and BCCI.

RCB’s legal team argued that individual employees should not be held liable simply because the entity is accused. The High Court is reviewing the case and has reserved judgment on interim relief for RCB’s marketing head until June 11.

The tragedy has drawn public outrage and political criticism over poor planning and safety oversight.