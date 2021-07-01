Karnataka High Court Passes An Interim Order For 184 Petitioners Regarding MBBS Rural Service Issues

The Karnataka High Court ordered the State Government not to take any action for two weeks in response to notices issued regarding online registration of undergraduates who completed their MBBS in 2021 for compulsory rural service.



This order has however been confined to only 184 MBBS students who have reached out to the court. The Government has the liberty to proceed issuing and implementing notifications for online registration for other MBBS candidates except for the petitioners. This order has been passed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadam after hearing the petition signed by Dr. N Prarthana and 183 others.

This petition was against the state government's notifications issued on June 8 and challenged a corrigendum dated June 17. This notification had asked the newly passed MBBS students under government seats of batch 2021, to register online for rural posting. The petitioners protested against it saying that it is discriminatory in nature as it excluded other students of the same or previous batches. They further alleged that the issued notification violated the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act.