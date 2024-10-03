Karnataka Issues Health Advisory: Cancer-Causing Ingredients Found In Cakes

The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department has raised alarm bells over the potential health hazards lurking in a beloved dessert: cake. In a recent advisory, the department highlighted the presence of cancer-causing ingredients in certain cake samples, prompting concerns among consumers and bakery owners alike.



This warning follows an extensive testing campaign conducted by the state government. Out of 235 cake samples analyzed, 12 were found to contain dangerous levels of artificial coloring agents. These findings are particularly worrisome for fans of vibrant varieties like red velvet and black forest cakes, which often rely heavily on such colorings for their distinctive appearance.

The department's statement emphasized that the high use of artificial colors in cakes not only elevates cancer risks but may also have detrimental effects on both mental and physical health. In response to these findings, authorities have issued strict directives to bakeries, mandating compliance with safety standards and explicitly warning against the use of artificial colorings such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine.

This latest advisory is part of a broader initiative by Karnataka to address food safety concerns. It comes on the heels of a previous ban on artificial food colors in cotton candy and gobi manchurian, implemented due to similar health concerns.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department's proactive stance underscores the growing awareness of the potential long-term health impacts of food additives. As consumers become more health-conscious, this advisory serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of scrutinizing even our most cherished treats for hidden health risks.