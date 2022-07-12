Karnataka Minister Said That Bengaluru Will Become Free Of Stray Dogs Soon

Prabhu Chauhan, the minister for animal husbandry in Karnataka, stated on Monday that the department is seriously considering to make Bengaluru free of stray dogs. According to information provided by the department, following several reports of dog attacks and rabies in the city, the animal husbandry department is considering making Bengaluru stray dog-free.

Mr Chauhan said that street dogs should be captured and given all necessary vaccinations so that people won't have to worry about them. In order to prevent shortages and disturbance by the street dogs, they are also aiming to gather them into a single shelter where they can be saved and properly cared for.

In order to reduce the number of puppies born in Bengaluru, Mr. Chauhan also met with representatives of the concerned department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He added that after carefully reviewing the information provided by the BBMP and officials from the animal husbandry department, the decision would be made to prohibit starry dogs from Bengaluru. Despite the BBMP sterilising at least 45,000 canines annually since 2018, the survey found that the city's stray dog population is on the rise.

Meanwhile, only 51% of the city's 3,09,000 stray dogs have been neutered, according to a 2019 survey, but authorities claim that reducing the number of stray dogs is a more tougher task than it first appears. Officials from the BBMP who are involved in the programme acknowledged that trapping dogs is a difficult task.