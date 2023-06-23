Karnataka: Over 12 lakh opt for Gruha Jyothi despite technical glitches

Bengaluru: The Gruha Jyothi scheme, offering free electricity up to 200 units, has garnered an overwhelming response from the people of Karnataka, with over 12 lakh citizens registering for the program, according to the state’s Energy Department. However, the registration process has been marred by persistent server problems and technical glitches plaguing the Seva Sindhu registration portal.

In a statement released by the Energy Department, it was revealed that as of Wednesday evening, a staggering 1,251,578 consumers had registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme. This freebie initiative of the state government has witnessed an enthusiastic public participation, with individuals flocking to Karnataka One, Bengaluru One, and Grama One centers to ensure their registration for the scheme.

Although the registration process commenced on June 18, numerous citizens have voiced their dissatisfaction with the Seva Sindhu web portal, citing persistent technical issues. On Thursday, many citizens were left waiting anxiously in queues outside Bangalore One centers and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) offices as the technical glitches persisted.

Some applicants expressed frustration, reporting that their applications had remained pending for two to three days. However, after submitting their details to the officials, they were assured that their applications would be processed accordingly.

In response to the mounting concerns, the Energy Department has urged applicants not to panic, emphasizing that there is no deadline for the registration process. The Department has requested the public to remain patient during the technical challenges and reassured them that their registrations will be processed in due course.