Karnataka SSLC 2025 Results Announced: Pass Rate at 62.34%, 22 Students Score Perfect 625/625

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025. The pass rate this year is 62.34%, which is a 9% increase compared to last year’s pass rate of 53%. Notably, 22 students scored a perfect 625/625.
Around 9 lakh students appeared for the exams held from March 21 to April 4 across various centres in Karnataka.
How to Check Your SSLC Result:
Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in
Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage.
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
View your result and download the marksheet.
Print the result for future reference.
Students should verify the personal details and marks on their scorecards. If there are any mistakes, they should contact KSEAB immediately.
In terms of pass percentage, girls have outperformed boys. Out of the 3,90,311 male students, 2,26,637 passed, with a pass rate of 58.07%. For the 4,00,579 female students, 2,96,438 passed, achieving a pass rate of 74%.