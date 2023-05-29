  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Karnataka: YS Sharmila meets DK Shivakumar in Bangalore

YS Sharmila and DK Shivakumar
x

YS Sharmila and DK Shivakumar 

Highlights

Telangana YSR Congress President and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Sharmila Reddy paid a courtesy call on KPCC President, DCM DK Shivakumar at Sadashivanagar residence in Bangalore on Monday and held talks.

Telangana YSR Congress President and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Sharmila Reddy paid a courtesy call on KPCC President, DCM DK Shivakumar at Sadashivanagar residence in Bangalore on Monday and held talks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X