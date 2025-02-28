Karnataka’s Age Rule Leaves 400 Bengaluru Kids in Academic Limbo

Hundreds of parents in Bengaluru are facing a difficult situation as their children, set to enter Class 1 in June, may have to repeat the academic year. The issue stems from private schools allegedly failing to adhere to the Karnataka government’s age criterion for admission.

The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy issued a circular on November 15, 2022, mandating that only children who have turned six by June 1, 2025, can be admitted to Class 1 for the 2025-26 academic year.

This rule aligns with the Karnataka Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2009, and its 2012 amendment, as well as the National Education Policy. Though the state government first notified the age requirement in July 2022, it confirmed its implementation in 2025-26 through the later circular.

Parents of approximately 400 children from at least 21 private schools claim they were unaware of the rule when enrolling their children in lower kindergarten for the 2023-24 academic year. Many allege that schools admitted underage students without informing them that they would not be eligible for Class 1 under the new rule.

School admissions typically begin months before an academic year, with applications often opening as early as September or October.

The November 2022 circular was sent after many admissions were already underway, and another order in April 2023 reiterated the rule. Despite this, some schools continued enrolling children who had not yet turned four for lower kindergarten.

Parents say they were informed of the age rule only in late 2024 or early 2025, leaving them with no time to make alternate arrangements. Schools are now asking them to pay full fees again if their children must repeat a year, with tuition costs ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh annually.

Beyond financial concerns, parents are struggling to explain the situation to their children. Many say their kids are upset that their friends will move on while they remain in the same grade.

Schools have responded with mixed reactions. Some institutions claim they informed parents of the rule, while others say they were notified late.

Some parents have formed WhatsApp groups to seek solutions and were shocked to find that over 120 children from just two schools have been affected.

The Karnataka government has made it clear that no exceptions will be granted.

While parents are considering legal action, many fear that doing so could impact their children’s education.

Parents have requested that the government extend the cutoff date by a few months, similar to policies in other states. Maharashtra has set the cutoff at July 1, Haryana at September 1, Odisha at October 1, and Jammu & Kashmir at September 30. Karnataka remains firm on June 1.

A group of parents has approached Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, seeking reconsideration. However, they say the minister refused to entertain their request.



