KCET 2025 Counselling Guide: Step-by-Step Process, Documents, and Tips

The KCET 2025 results are out, and the next big step is counselling. This process, managed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), will help decide which college and course you get. Your rank, choices, and eligibility all matter here.

To help you stay ahead, here’s a step-by-step guide to the counselling process — from document checks to seat allotment. Before Counselling: Get Your Documents Ready

Before you can choose colleges, you need to verify your documents. Keep all required papers neatly in a folder.

Required Documents:

KCET 2025 Admit Card

KCET 2025 Rank Card

Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

Study Certificate

Aadhar Card

Caste & Income Certificates (if applicable)

Kannada Medium or Rural Certificate (if applicable)

NCC/Sports/Defence Certificate (if any)

Printed copy of your KCET Application Form

KCET 2025 Counselling: Step-by-Step

Step 1: Document Verification

Visit your assigned KEA center. Your documents will be checked.

You will get a verification slip and a secret login code.

Step 2: Web Option Entry

Use the code to log in to the KEA portal.

Choose your preferred colleges and courses.

Add many options, but rank them by priority.

Research college cutoffs, placements, and location before finalizing.

Step 3: Mock Allotment

KEA will release a mock allotment list.

It shows where you might get a seat based on your current choices.

You can then edit, rearrange, or add more options.Step 4: First Round Allotment

After final choices, you will get a seat based on rank and preferences.

You have four options:

Choice 1: Accept the seat and join the college. Exit counselling.

Choice 2: Hold the seat, pay the fee, and try in Round 2.

Choice 3: Reject the seat and try in Round 2.

Choice 4: Exit counselling completely.

Round 2 & Extended Round

Only those who chose Option 2 or 3 can go to Round 2.

In the Extended Round, everyone can update or delete choices.

If allotted a seat here, you must take it. No seat = no refund.

Top Tips for Counselling

Do Your Research: Don’t just pick famous colleges. Look at cutoffs, courses, and placements.

Stay Updated: Follow KEA’s website for daily updates.

Be Document-Ready: Keep all papers in order.

Plan Smartly: Think about course, location, budget, and your career path.