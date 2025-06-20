Live
KCET 2025 Counselling Guide: Step-by-Step Process, Documents, and Tips
KCET 2025 results are out! Get a complete, easy-to-follow guide on the KCET counselling process — from document verification to seat allotment. Know what to carry, how to choose colleges, and what to expect in each round.
The KCET 2025 results are out, and the next big step is counselling. This process, managed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), will help decide which college and course you get. Your rank, choices, and eligibility all matter here.
To help you stay ahead, here’s a step-by-step guide to the counselling process — from document checks to seat allotment. Before Counselling: Get Your Documents Ready
Before you can choose colleges, you need to verify your documents. Keep all required papers neatly in a folder.
Required Documents:
KCET 2025 Admit Card
KCET 2025 Rank Card
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
Study Certificate
Aadhar Card
Caste & Income Certificates (if applicable)
Kannada Medium or Rural Certificate (if applicable)
NCC/Sports/Defence Certificate (if any)
Printed copy of your KCET Application Form
KCET 2025 Counselling: Step-by-Step
Step 1: Document Verification
Visit your assigned KEA center. Your documents will be checked.
You will get a verification slip and a secret login code.
Step 2: Web Option Entry
Use the code to log in to the KEA portal.
Choose your preferred colleges and courses.
Add many options, but rank them by priority.
Research college cutoffs, placements, and location before finalizing.
Step 3: Mock Allotment
KEA will release a mock allotment list.
It shows where you might get a seat based on your current choices.
You can then edit, rearrange, or add more options.Step 4: First Round Allotment
After final choices, you will get a seat based on rank and preferences.
You have four options:
Choice 1: Accept the seat and join the college. Exit counselling.
Choice 2: Hold the seat, pay the fee, and try in Round 2.
Choice 3: Reject the seat and try in Round 2.
Choice 4: Exit counselling completely.
Round 2 & Extended Round
Only those who chose Option 2 or 3 can go to Round 2.
In the Extended Round, everyone can update or delete choices.
If allotted a seat here, you must take it. No seat = no refund.
Top Tips for Counselling
Do Your Research: Don’t just pick famous colleges. Look at cutoffs, courses, and placements.
Stay Updated: Follow KEA’s website for daily updates.
Be Document-Ready: Keep all papers in order.
Plan Smartly: Think about course, location, budget, and your career path.