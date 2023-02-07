Killer SUV in Bengaluru was embossed with BJP MLA's pass

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have intensified the probe into the incident of an SUV hit and run case which killed two persons and injured four others in Bengaluru.

The vehicle was embossed with the pass of BJP MLA and Chairman of Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), Haratalu Halappa. It is alleged that the supporters of Halappa had removed the MLA pass from the vehicle after the incident.

Police sources claimed that they are verifying the CCTV footages in this regard. The police have also arrested the driver, Mohan (48), who claimed that he accidentally pushed the accelerator instead of break on the busy road.

The probe has shown that he was driving in a rash and negligent manner. However, medical tests have shown that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The police said the vehicle is registered in the name of Ramu Suresh. Suresh's son is married to BJP MLA Halappa's daughter. The vehicle was going to pick up Halappa's daughter.

The Toyota Innova SUV had hit Majeed Khan (36), an automobile spare parts dealer, and Ayyappa (60), a parking lot manager from behind. The vehicle had allegedly run over the head of Majeed Khan. Riyaz Pasha, Mohammad Riyaz, Mohammad Saleem and Sher Gilani were injured in the incident. (IANS)