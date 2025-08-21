Konkani language celebrated for its national recognition

Mangaluru: Konkani, one of the country’s smallest linguistic communities, has earned a place of pride in the national framework owing to its contributions across diverse spheres, speakers noted at the Konkani National Recognition Day celebrated at the World Konkani Centre here.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Bhushan Bhave, an academic from Goa, observed that the language secured its constitutional recognition because its speakers demonstrated their presence in every aspect of nation-building.

The event commenced with freedom fighter Vittal Kini lighting the lamp. World Konkani Centre president Nandgopal Shenoy welcomed the gathering, while Justice Nagesh of the Kerala High Court shared a video message on the significance of the occasion.

Trustees from Pune’s Konkani Bhasha Kala Kendra, Anwit Pathak and Prachi Navathe, spoke about their institution’s cultural activities. Senior writer Gokuldas Prabhu and Sahitya Akademi’s Konkani convenor Melwyn Rodrigues paid tribute to the late linguist Dr Rocky Miranda, recalling his scholarship and contributions.

His wife, Pushpa Bobade, was present.Scholarships were distributed to school students learning Konkani as a third language. Young Bharatanatyam artiste Remona Yvette Pereira, who recently set a global record, was felicitated. The programme concluded with a performance of a Konkani anthem by Megha Pai. Several trustees, office-bearers and dignitaries of the Konkani community were present.