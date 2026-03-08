Koppal villagers demand closure of polluting factories or ‘mercy death’

Residentsof Hirebaganal village in Koppal district have raised a desperate plea to authorities, demanding either the closure of nearby factories causing severe pollution or permission for “mercy death,” citing worsening health conditions and environmental damage.

The demand was made during a meeting attended by public representatives and officials in Hirebaganal Village in Koppal taluk. Villagers alleged that dust and black industrial particles released from nearby manufacturing units have been polluting the environment for several years, making life increasingly unbearable.

According to residents, the pollution has severely affected their daily lives, agriculture and water resources. Thick layers of black dust reportedly settle on houses, plants and surrounding areas, damaging crops and contaminating water sources.

Many villagers also claimed that the pollution has led to a rise in respiratory illnesses. Residents said a large number of households in the village now rely on nebulizers due to breathing problems and chronic respiratory diseases. “Almost every family in the village is suffering from some health issue,” several residents told officials during the meeting.

The issue was recently raised during a gram sabha held in Koppal, where villagers approached District Commissioner Suresh Itnal and local MLA Raghavendra Hitnal to highlight their concerns.

During the meeting, villagers reportedly showed officials the extent of the pollution by pointing out black ash deposits covering the walls of their homes, plants and nearby areas. They alleged that repeated complaints submitted to environmental authorities have failed to produce meaningful action against the polluting industries.

“Since our village has become unfit for living and every person here is suffering from illness, we request that the factories be closed immediately or grant us mercy death,” some villagers said during the interaction with officials. Residents also pointed out that the problem is not limited to Hirebaganal alone. Several surrounding villages in Koppal district are also reportedly facing similar pollution-related issues.

The villagers had staged protests last year demanding action against the factories. Since then, some families have already left the area due to deteriorating living conditions. Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal said authorities have taken note of the issue and have issued notices to two industrial units through the environment department. Additionally, notices have been issued to shut down five factories suspected of violating pollution norms. Officials said further inspections and action will follow as part of efforts to address the environmental concerns raised by the villagers.