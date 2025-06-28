KRS dam fills up in June for the first time

Mysuru: In a historic first, the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam — the lifeline of the Old Mysuru region — has filled to its maximum capacity in the month of June itself, setting a new record in its nearly century-long history. This rare occurrence has also given Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a unique opportunity: if he offers the traditional bagina (thanksgiving ritual) within the next three days, he will become the first CM to do so in June.

The tradition of offering bagina to river Cauvery at KRS Dam began in 1979 when then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs performed the ritual. Since then, no CM has ever had the chance to perform it as early as June. Typically, the reservoir reaches full capacity only in July or August, after which the bagina ceremony is held.

Thanks to an exceptionally early and heavy monsoon this year, the dam crossed the 100-foot mark at the beginning of June itself — a milestone normally achieved only towards the end of June or early July. By the end of May, the water level had already touched 98 feet, with an inflow of over 22,000 cusecs recorded at that time.

The full reservoir level of KRS Dam is 124.80 feet. On June 15, the dam’s water level had already surged to 115.78 feet, and within ten days, the reservoir hit its maximum storage.

This early filling is significant not only for irrigation and drinking water supply in the Cauvery basin but also politically symbolic for the Chief Minister, who now gets the rare privilege to perform the bagina in June — a feat unmatched by any of his predecessors in the last 45 years.

Traditionally, the offering of bagina marks gratitude to the river goddess Cauvery for replenishing the reservoir, ensuring water security for farmers and millions of residents across Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and surrounding regions.

While the early monsoon is a boon for water availability, it has also intensified debates over water management, dam safety, and irrigation releases amid ongoing legal battles and farmer demands.

For now, the early full reservoir is a symbolic win for the state government, especially as the monsoon progresses further into

July and August.