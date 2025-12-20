KSRTC to operate 1,000 additional buses for Christmas festival rush

In view of the Christmas festival on December 25 the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements to operate 1,000 additional buses to cater to the increased travel demand. These special services will run in addition to the existing schedules to ensure smooth and convenient transportation for the public.

According to KSRTC officials, extra buses will be operated on December 19, 20 and 24, 2025, ahead of Christmas, to facilitate outbound travel from Bengaluru and other major centres. Special return services will also be operated from various intra-state and inter-state destinations to Bengaluru on December 26 and 28, 2025.

Exclusive special buses will be operated from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station to major destinations including Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other key locations.

In addition, special services will be operated from Mysuru Road Bus Station towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri, catering especially to travellers heading towards Mysuru and Kodagu regions.

KSRTC has also provided the facility for advance booking of computerized reservation tickets for these special buses. Reserved passengers have been advised to carefully note their boarding points as mentioned on their reservation tickets. With these arrangements, KSRTC aims to ensure safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel for passengers during the Christmas festival season.