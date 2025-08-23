KSRTC to operate 1,500 additional buses for Gowri-Ganesha festival

Bengaluru: In view of the Gowri and Ganesha festivals on August 26 and 27 the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers. A total of 1,500 additional buses will be operated between August 25 and 26, 2025, apart from the existing schedules. To facilitate return journeys, special buses will also be run from different intra-state and inter-state destinations to Bengaluru on August 27 and August 31, 2025.

The special services will primarily connect Bengaluru with major pilgrim and regional centers. From Kempegowda Bus Station, services will be operated to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and several other places.

From Mysuru Road Bus Station, additional buses will run to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri. Meanwhile, Shantinagar BMTC Bus Station (TTMC) will operate premium services to destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala including Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

KSRTC has enabled computerized advance ticket reservation through its website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and through counters across Karnataka as well as neighbouring states.

Passengers are advised to carefully note the boarding points mentioned in their tickets. In a bid to encourage group travel and return bookings, KSRTC is offering a five percent discount for four or more passengers booking under a single ticket, while a ten percent discount is available on return journey fares if onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.

To further assist passengers from outside Karnataka, KSRTC has set up reservation counters in important cities of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa. Details of the special operations, departure timings and boarding points are being made available through the computerized reservation network and the KSRTC website. In addition, special buses will be operated from all taluk and district bus stands within KSRTC limits based on traffic demand during the festival period.