KSRTC to Start Non-Stop Buses Between Mangaluru and Puttur

MLA of Puttur, Ashok Kumar Rai has said that the KSRTC will start new non-stop bus services between Mangaluru and Puttur to help travelers. He met KSRTC officials on June 23, 2025, at his office in Puttur. He asked them not to stop any bus service during the rainy season because students will have problems. He also told them to let him know if there are not enough buses.

The new non-stop buses will run from Puttur to the State Bank area in Mangaluru. Six new buses will start this service. These buses will not stop anywhere on the way. Now, buses stop many times, which makes travel slow for some people. The new buses will help travelers reach Mangaluru in about one hour. The buses will be new and comfortable.

MLA Rai said KSRTC has hired 326 new drivers and helpers for the Puttur division. He asked for 500 staff in total, and more workers will come soon. With enough buses and new workers, KSRTC can run more bus services on all routes. The new workers will stay in Puttur for at least five years.

He also said KSRTC will start air-conditioned buses called Ambari Utsav from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. These buses will pass through Vitla, Puttur, and Uppinangady. Many people want this new service. The government will start buses where there is demand. KSRTC leaders like Divisional Controller Amalingaiah Hosa Poojary and Divisional Traffic Manager Jaishanth Kumar attended the meeting.