K’taka assures support for capture of elephant in Goa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has assured cooperation to the Goa government in its efforts to capture a rogue elephant, while also clarifying that trained kumki elephants will not be handed over.

Speaking to the media after a joint press briefing with Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane and his delegation at Vidhana Soudha, Khandre said neighboring states must extend generosity and collaboration in matters of development and infrastructure.

Goa, which has nearly 60% forest cover but no history of elephant conflict, is now facing trouble from a rogue tusker named Omkar that has been damaging crops. “The Goa government has requested assistance in capturing this elephant, including trained kumki elephants and experts. Karnataka’s Forest Department has extensive expertise in such operations, and we also have trained kumkis. The matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister, and since Goa shares its forest boundary with Maharashtra, consultations with the Maharashtra CM will also be held,” Khandre said.

Emphasising inter-state cooperation, Khandre recalled that since assuming office, he has held meetings with forest ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, and also successfully organised an international conference on human-elephant conflict.