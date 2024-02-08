Live
K’taka cop lodges honey trapping complaint against woman who accused him of misbehaviour
A police Constable who was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a young woman, lodged a honey trapping complaint against her in Gadag District of Karnataka on Thursday.
The suspended policeman, Shankar, stated in his complaint that he had an illicit affair with the woman.
“The woman recorded private videos and took photos without my knowledge,” he alleged.
He said the woman was also demanding money and threatening to make the videos viral if he did not comply with her demands.
The suspended cop had also given proof of digital payments of money to the woman and stated that there was a big honey trapping network behind her and they should be exposed.
The cop has submitted his complaint to the office of the Superintendent of Police in Gadag.