K'taka reeling under graft: Union Minister Kumaraswamy on MLA exposing corruption in house allotments

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Friday alleged that corruption and commission rackets have crossed all limits at every level of the government.

His comment came after a purported audio clip of the Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and Congress MLA, B.R. Patil, surfaced on Friday, alleging rampant corruption in the Housing Department.

In the purported audio clip, MLA Patil claims that if he reveals the information he possesses, the very foundation of the government will be shaken.

The Karnataka BJP unit has demanded a judicial probe into the allegations. It also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to secure the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Responding to questions from the media in this regard on Friday, Kumaraswamy said the statements made by B.R. Patil are proof of what is happening in the government.

Answering a question, Kumaraswamy said, “Oh really? Are you surprised? This has been happening continuously."

"To get a site, bribes and commissions are being given. This is happening across every department of the state government,” Kumaraswamy professed.

“What Congress MLA B.R. Patil has said is true. He has said that funds in the Housing Department are released only if bribes are paid. Neither I, nor the Opposition has made this claim. It has been said by none other than the Vice Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Commission and he was also appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister," he said.

"Their intention clearly seems to be: If they loot enough money now, they can conduct elections later,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

“I have seen in the media what Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda said when he paid a surprise visit to an office recently. He has directly spoken about how fixed rates have been decided for various things. Ministers of different departments are fully aware of corruption in their respective departments. Krishna Byre Gowda himself revealed what is going on in his department. What more is needed to understand how this government functions?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

Responding to allegations of land encroachment against him, Kumaraswamy stated, “Regarding the land at Kethaganahalli, I am fighting a legal battle. I had already stated my stand within the legal framework. The state government is harassing me with political malice.”

Responding to the High Court's stay on the SIT formed to investigate land clearance, he said, “It is a piece of land bought 40 years ago. There has been no encroachment of any sort. This matter will be decided lawfully in court."

“The state government accuses the central government of acting out of political vendetta. But what are they themselves doing? They are using state officials to play the same politics of hatred. Time will give a fitting answer to all this,” the Union Minister said.

When asked about the appointment of D.K. Suresh, Deputy CM Shivakumar’s brother, as Bengaluru Milk Union President, he said, “The government is in power, they will do whatever they want. When the time comes, we will give a befitting reply.”