Kumaraswamy calls FIR against him ridiculous, malicious

Ramanagara: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed outrage on Tuesday, calling the FIR filed against him based on a complaint by a senior IPS officer, Lokayukta SIT chief, M. Chandrashekar as “ridiculous and malicious.”

While campaigning for his son and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Akkuru Hosahalli village, Kumaraswamy responded to media questions, saying, “During this bye-election, the Congress-led state government is targeting us out of sheer animosity. I will respond to this through the judiciary.”

“I have read the FIR and the complaint’s content. It is completely ridiculous and clearly malicious. The complainant has stated that I allegedly made accusations against him in a press conference and has asked for action.

Did I provide false information about him? He can review my press conference video if he wants,” said the Union Minister.

“They filed an FIR because I held a press meet. They also filed an FIR against Channapatna candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy for allegedly making a statement, and against JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu for submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary.

So, according to them, should no one speak or file complaints against officers under the Congress government? They cannot silence us,” Kumaraswamy retorted.