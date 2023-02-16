L &T and NIE hold meet on technology trends

Mysuru: A first-of-its-kind initiative by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), was organised at the Karnataka State Open University Convocation Hall, Mysuru on Monday.

The event, a joint initiative between the leading global ER&D services major and Mysuru's premier engineering institute, focused on nurturing engineering excellence among young students, engineering professionals, and the wider audience. With over 3,000 attendee's in-person and watching the global live stream, the inaugural edition resonated with engineers and lovers of science.

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Padma Shri awardee popularly known as the 'Moon Man of India,' and Sudhanshu Mani, the innovator of the Vande Bharat Express, were the speakers at this edition of the event. While Dr Annadurai underscored the importance of software simulations and other digital technologies, coupled with new learning paradigms in driving the future, Mani spoke at length on the importance of technology ownership, passion in execution, and people empowerment in shaping the new frontiers of tomorrow. Illuminate, with its focus on encouraging the spirit of engineering excellence among tomorrow's nation builders, witnessed an emphatic vote of confidence in the role of software and especially simulation and design tools, from two of India's leading engineer-scientists. This would help boost talent across new technologies and inspires whole new generation of engineers and technologists, equipped with best-in-class technical know-how from the industry's top practitioners.

The National Institute of Engineering is ranked amongst the top engineering colleges in India. It has established 14 Centers of Excellence (CoE) in collaboration with the industry and alumni to enrich research and consultancy activities to make the course curriculum more meaningful with contemporary teaching methods.

M Lakshmanan, Chief Human Resource Officer, L&T Technology Services, delivered the welcome note on the occasion. In his address, he spoke on his long association with Mysuru, and the need to develop technology talent through such innovative engagements like illuminate. Shailendra Shrivastava, Chief Delivery Officer, L&T Technology Services, moderated a panel discussion on "Driven by Purpose, Powered by Technology," with the keynote speakers, which saw several interesting observations about the future of technology and engineering, especially digital solutions in powering the next inflection point in the country's journey ahead. Dr Datta Kumar, Hon. Treasurer, The National Institute of Engineering, commended the two speakers for their vision on the importance of collaborative leadership and team building, cutting across nationalities that led to seamless execution across iconic technology projects like the Chandrayaan mission and Vande Bharat.