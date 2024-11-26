Labourer's Mortal Remains Negligently Disposed Four Arrests Made Thus Far

Puttur: The Puttur police have apprehended three individuals, including the primary accused, in connection with the disposal of a Dalit labourer's mortal remains. The victim, Shivappa, a resident of Keremoole near Sullia, worked as an assistant mason and tragically lost his life on November 16.

The accused include Henry Tauro, owner of Tauro Wood Industries, his son Kiran, and their assistant Prakash. Earlier, Stany, a mason involved in the case, had been detained. The delay in arresting the main accused sparked protests led by Dalit organisations, including the Adi Dravida Samaja Seva Sangha. Demonstrators gathered outside the police station and the taluk administration office, demanding swift action. Following the mounting public pressure, all three suspects have been taken into custody.

The incident revolves around the inhuman abandonment of Shivappa’s body. A case under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Dalits Act was filed after the victim’s mortal remains were reportedly left on the roadside near his house. According to the complaint by Shivappa's son-in-law, Shashi Keremoole, the body was brought in a pickup truck and placed on wooden logs in front of the residence.

On the morning of November 16, Shivappa was reportedly hired by Henry Tauro for daily wage work. Later that evening, he was transported back home in an unresponsive state by Tauro, Stany, and two others. Shivappa's family rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Shivappa’s death and the negligence in handling his body.