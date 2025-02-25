Lack of special trains between Mumbai & Coastal K’taka irks passengers

Udupi : As Konkan Railway, in coordination with Central Railway, has announced two special trains between Mumbai and Goa to accommodate the surge in travel during the Holi festival in March, passengers from Coastal Karnataka are expressing disappointment over the absence of similar services on their route.

Every year, securing train tickets during the festival season becomes a challenge for travellers from the region, with many urging railway authorities to introduce additional services to ease congestion. However, no special trains have been scheduled between Mumbai and the Karnataka coast this time, leaving passengers frustrated. On February 20, Konkan Railway confirmed the operation of two Holi special trains—one between Mumbai CSMT and Madgaon Junction and another between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Madgaon Junction. These services were facilitated under the jurisdiction of Konkan Railway in coordination with Central Railway. Rail users from Karnataka argue that similar arrangements should be made for the Mumbai-Coastal Karnataka route. However, implementing such services requires Southern Railway’s approval, which is not forthcoming. While Konkan Railway has jurisdiction over the stretch up to Suratkal, officials cite the absence of a train maintenance facility (pit line) in Suratkal or elsewhere in Coastal Karnataka as a major hurdle in introducing special trains.

Some passengers believe this issue could have been addressed if Suratkal had been developed as a terminus with multiple platforms, pit lines, and stabling facilities for train maintenance. Despite the constraints, they suggest that special trains could still originate from Suratkal, with maintenance handled in Mumbai.

Konkan Railway officials were unavailable to make immediate comments on the matter.