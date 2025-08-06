Lakshmi Manchu Joins Global Minds for Transformative Retreat in Sicily

Bengaluru: Actor, producer, and philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu recently participated in Gather Being, a three-day global retreat held at the luxurious Verdura Resort in Sicily. Curated by Gio, the intimate gathering brought together a diverse group of innovators, artists, and thought leaders from around the world for deep connection, creative exchange, and soulful reflection.

Sharing her experience, Lakshmi said, “I experienced such deep nourishment for the mind, body, and soul. From thought provoking conversations to spontaneous beachside laughs, from mad fun to soulful reflections at the Temple of Hera, the entire experience was pure magic. I now fully understand what a ‘Sicilian tan’ feels like and more importantly, what it means to be part of a truly global, purpose-driven community.”

Curated by Gio and supported by Anthill Ventures and Prasad Vanga, the retreat created a powerful space for global minds to unite with purpose, curiosity, and open hearts.

Lakshmi returns from Sicily with renewed energy, a heart full of gratitude, and powerful new connections to continue her purpose driven journey.